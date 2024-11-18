Giants face a big financial decision with Daniel Jones heading to the bench

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the New York Giants benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones, they now face a critical financial decision regarding how to handle the remaining dead money on his contract.

Jones’ Struggles in 2024

Despite carrying a $47.8 million cap hit, Jones failed to produce this season. He recorded only 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while his 63.3% completion percentage marked his lowest since 2020. While some of his struggles can be attributed to his receivers dropping 24 passes, Jones was unable to elevate the offense, leading to the Giants having the worst-ranked offense in the league, which was highlighted by their Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Protecting Against the Injury Clause

The Giants’ decision to bench Jones was labeled a “football decision,” but protecting themselves from his $23 million injury clause was paramount. If Jones suffered a season-ending injury and failed his physical in March, the Giants would be on the hook for additional guarantees. This move ensures the team maintains flexibility moving forward.

The Giants Have Two Paths to Handling the Dead Money

The Giants have two primary options for managing Jones’ remaining dead money. They can either take the full hit in 2025 or designate him as a post-June 1 cut, spreading the financial burden over two years at roughly $11.5 million per year. While the latter option would provide some short-term relief, the team would still save $19 million by cutting him outright. Spreading the dead money could add an extra $11 million in flexibility.

The More Likely Scenario

It seems more likely that the Giants will opt to cut Jones outright and absorb the full dead money hit in 2025. This approach would free up cap space in subsequent years, allowing the team to draft a rookie quarterback on a cost-effective deal and focus on building around a young signal-caller. By clearing Jones’ financial burden in one go, the Giants position themselves to spend more aggressively in 2026 and beyond.

Structuring Future Contracts

To mitigate the impact of Jones’ dead money in 2025, the Giants can structure new contracts to have higher cap hits in year two when Jones’ contract is off the books. This creative approach would allow the front office to maximize its spending flexibility while rebuilding the roster around a new quarterback.