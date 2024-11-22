Giants could eye Patriots veteran quarterback as bridge in the offseason

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Daniel Jones era has concluded for the New York Giants. Week 1 next season will feature a completely new quarterback under center. At 2-8 on the season entering Week 11, it is increasingly likely that they will be picking at the top of next year’s draft, where they will have the chance to grab a top quarterback prospect to build around.

The Giants could pursue Jacoby Brissett in the offseason

However, it is not always a guarantee that a rookie quarterback will be ready to lead the offense right out of the gate, so New York will need a veteran backup to be ready as a potential short-term starter. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested veteran New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett as an option.

“Brissett will be among the top bridge options available in the offseason, along with Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston. These are veterans who can be short-term starters and actually help young quarterbacks develop,” Knox wrote.

Brissett began this season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but it was a short-lived tenure as Drake Maye was elevated to QB1 a couple of weeks into the season. Maye was selected third overall by the Patriots in this past year’s draft.

This season, Brissett has appeared in six games and thrown 828 passing yards with a 59.1% completion rate to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. The 31-year-old has been mostly a backup throughout his career, and has played with five different teams over the last five seasons.

Brissett can be a bridge option to help develop a rookie quarterback

The Giants still have Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock rostered in their quarterback room, and while those two can easily make a case for a backup spot, it’s more likely that the franchise will retool the position entirely given the lack of success they have had in recent years.

If the Giants do in fact draft a quarterback in the 2025 draft, Brissett could be a solid bridge option to at least begin the season as a starter if their rookie is not ready. It is not uncommon for teams to start the season with a veteran under center before turning it over to the rookie after a couple of games.

When the Giants drafted Jones in 2019 with the sixth overall pick, Eli Manning started the first two games before Jones was awarded the starting job in Week 3. Doing the same with Brissett could benefit a rookie thanks to his veteran presence and the mentorship he can provide.

As for the rest of this season, they will look towards DeVito to provide positive results on the field. Giants fans have had very little to cheer about this season, but they may find some enjoyment in watching a fan favorite the rest of the way.