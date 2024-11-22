Giants cut former franchise quarterback after embarrassing demotions

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and Daniel Jones are no more. The Giants released Jones, marking the end of an era, shortly after his benching earlier this week. The hunt is on for a new franchise quarterback in the 2025 offseason.

Giants QB Daniel Jones forces way out of New York

The Giants announced on Friday morning that Jones approached management requesting to be released from the team.

Jones suffered a tumultuous ending to his career in New York. The Duke University product, taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, led the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2016.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The dual-threat talent gradually slid from his apex that season, suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign before coming back and leading the Giants to a 2-8 record through the first 10 games of this year.

Jones’ 2,070 passing yards, 63.3 percent completion rate, and 8-7 TD-INT ratio were not convincing enough for Giants head coach Brian Daboll to keep him in the starting lineup. The North Carolina native was demoted to the third string in favor of former third-stringer Tommy DeVito earlier this week.

Giants: Jones’ pronounced fall from grace led to recent split

To make matters worse, several reports revealed that Jones fell to as low as QB4 behind recent acquisition Tim Boyle, and that he was even deployed at safety during practice. This sparked a major uproar from supporters of the franchise. His Giants teammates, notably superstar defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had mixed emotions over the lineup decision.

Thus, Jones has forced his way out of New York and will look to continue his NFL journey elsewhere. The 6-5, 230-pound talent will use his career 64.1 percent completion percentage, 14,582 passing yards, 70 passing TDs and 2,179 rushing yards as his calling card to earn a new role on another roster. The Giants in turn will rely on DeVito and backup QB Drew Lock to pick up the pieces for the remaining seven games of the year.