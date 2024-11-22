Giants’ benched quarterback was willing to remove $23 million injury clause to play

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the New York Giants announced that benching Daniel Jones was a “football decision,” the underlying financial implications were hard to ignore. With Jones holding a $23 million injury clause that would have triggered if he suffered a season-ending injury and failed his March physical, the Giants were keen to protect themselves. Yet, according to Pat Leonard of the Daily News, Jones was willing to waive the clause to continue playing.

Even with Jones’s willingness, the Giants ultimately concluded that his presence on the field no longer gave them the best chance to win. The decision, while financially prudent, was also about performance—or the lack thereof.

Daniel Jones’s Struggles on the Field

The 27-year-old quarterback has had a tough season, with a 63.3% completion rate marking his lowest since 2020. Over 10 games, Jones managed just eight touchdowns against seven interceptions, a glaringly poor return for a player earning over $40 million annually. His 2,070 passing yards and 6.1 yards per attempt rank among the worst in the NFL for starting quarterbacks.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most damning statistic is Jones’s inability to perform at home. In the past two years, he has thrown a touchdown at MetLife Stadium in just one game—a shocking indictment of his struggles as a franchise quarterback.

The Breaking Point: A Loss to Carolina

The Giants appeared to delay the inevitable, giving Jones more time than his performance warranted. However, their Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany sealed his fate. That defeat left the Giants with no illusions about their playoff hopes and no room for further experimentation.

Despite Jones’s work ethic and desire to stay on the field, the team’s priority shifted to showcasing competency and preserving future options. With owner John Mara closely evaluating general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the decision to bench Jones reflects the team’s attempt to regain some semblance of stability and a long-term plan.

The Future of Jones and the Giants

Jones has now been relegated to QB4, effectively serving as the scout team’s safety. The Giants have effectively “bubble-wrapped” him to prevent any risk of injury that could complicate their financial flexibility. This awkward arrangement benefits no one. For Jones, it prolongs an uncomfortable tenure, and for the team, it creates an unnecessary distraction during a lost season.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

It seems increasingly likely that the Giants will cut ties with Jones sooner rather than later. Allowing him to find a new opportunity before the season ends would provide closure and eliminate distractions for a team looking to turn the page. While the Giants still have seven games remaining, Jones’s future appears destined to unfold elsewhere.

Moving Forward: A Clean Slate for the Giants

With Jones sidelined, the Giants now look to evaluate their other quarterbacks while preparing for the 2025 draft. Ownership appears inclined to give Schoen and Daboll another chance, likely enabling them to draft and develop their own quarterback. For the franchise, it’s an opportunity to reset and rebuild with a clearer vision of the future.

Jones’s tenure as the Giants’ starter may have ended awkwardly, but the team’s decision to prioritize the long-term health of the franchise marks a step toward turning things around.