Giants could be targeting former Bears castaway to fill big veteran quarterback need

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be revamping their quarterback room in the 2025 offseason after officially moving on from Daniel Jones as their starter this week. After unsuccessfully pursuing quarterback prospects at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants are expected to take one in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class.

However, entering the draft without an established starting quarterback on the roster would be a major risk. Before the team can even look ahead to quarterbacks in April, they need to look ahead to quarterbacks in March, and who might be available on the open market once free agency begins. One former first-round pick could grab the Giants’ attention.

The Giants could be interested in signing Justin Fields this offseason

Tommy DeVito is taking over as the Giants’ starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He will have an opportunity to prove his worth to the Giants and establish himself as the team’s long-term solution as a backup quarterback. He might be the ideal backup, too.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

However, DeVito’s upside as a starter is limited, and the Giants will want to add a starting quarterback with a higher ceiling in free agency. That free agent could be former Chicago Bears first-round pick and current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently pointed out:

“DeVito is the perfect QB2/QB3 for New York for years to come,” Fowler explained. “But the Giants will inevitably need to double down with a draft pick and veteran help to address this massive need. A few scouts floated to me that Fields could be a fit for Daboll, who knows how to use mobile quarterbacks and can scheme up defined throws for him. The knock on Fields — hesitancy in the pocket — has been the same knock on Jones, but Fields could at least serve as a bridge option while a draft pick develops.”

Fields might not be viewed as a long-term solution for the Giants. However, they don’t necessarily need one if they keep barreling toward the top of the draft order, as they are right now. They currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft with the potential to move even higher up the board. The plan could be to sign Fields to help the team win immediately while drafting a top quarterback prospect to sit, develop behind the veteran, and eventually take over as the long-term franchise signal-caller.

Fields could be a perfect fit with head coach Brian Daboll

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fields has the tools and traits that fit the mold of a Brian Daboll Quarterback. The Giants’ head coach made a name for himself as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, being credited with developing Josh Allen into the superstar perennial MVP-candidate quarterback that he is today.

Like Allen did in the first couple of seasons of his career, Fields possesses a strong arm, immense upside as a runner, and some concerns regarding his consistency and accuracy. Perhaps these traits could spark a late bloom in Fields with a change of scenery, as has been seen from other signal-callers in recent seasons, such as Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith.

Fields made six starts this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers before the team transitioned to Russell Wilson as their starter. However, Fields was solid during his time as the Steelers’ QB1, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record behind a 5-1 TD-INT ratio with 1,106 passing yards, a career-high 65.8% completion rate, and an additional 274 and five touchdowns rushing. Fields seemed to finally be turning a corner, but the Steelers preferred to start a more natural passer in Wilson. However, Fields made it clear that his skill set can yield wins for a team as a starter, and he will undoubtedly get a chance to compete as QB1 elsewhere in the offseason.

Daboll is viewed by many to be a quarterback guru. However, the Giants have yet to give him a proper chance to flex this skill during his tenure as head coach. He got the most out of Jones in an unforgettable 2022 season and brief playoff run. What could he unlock in Fields? Is there more to tap into his skill set? That could be an exciting proposition for all parties involved this offseason.