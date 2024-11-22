Giants could add more talent to offensive line with former Pro Bowl left tackle

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been retooling their offensive line for the past several weeks after losing Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Thomas to season-ending foot surgery. They signed veteran LT Chris Hubbard, but he was not enough to fill the void that Thomas left behind. Now the Giants could be back in the market for offensive line talent, expressing interest in a former Pro Bowl left tackle on the free agency market.

Giants had D.J. Humphries in for a visit earlier this season

The Giants had veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries in for a visit last month as they attempted to lessen the blow of losing Thomas for the season. However, Humphries has been recovering from an ACL tear suffered last season and was not ready to return to the field when he had his visit with New York. As a result, they held off from signing him. However, they could reconsider adding Humphries now that he has been cleared to return to action.

Humphries is healthy and ready to return

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Humphries has been medically cleared to return to play. The 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle is arguably the best offensive lineman available on the open market and could serve as a major upgrade for the Giants to close out the season.

Prior to his injury in 2023, Humphries had earned a 62.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade behind only 28 pressures and five sacks surrendered across 922 snaps. At his best and healthiest, Humphries has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL throughout his career.

However, he is 30 years old, and coming off a serious injury. His market might be limited and it’s unknown whether or not Humphries will be able to return to form. The Giants are a team in need of offensive line depth, though, and could view Humphries as both an immediate and long-term upgrade.