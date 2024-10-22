Giants hosting former 1st-round offensive tackle for a visit

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line is faltering following the loss of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. The unit had a strong start to the season but losing Thomas put the offense on shaky ground. After a poor performance from the offensive line in Week 7, the Giants are hosting a former first-round left tackle for a visit in an effort to add some talent up front.

Giants hosting OT D.J. Humphries for a free-agent visit

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are hosting veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries for a free-agent visit on Tuesday. Humphries is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season but seems to be nearing a return to the field.

With the loss of Thomas, and the poor performance of backup LT Joshua Ezeudu in Week 7, the Giants need to add some talent and experience to their offensive line. Humphries would fit the billing as a former first-round pick with 98 career starts under his belt.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Humphries spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and was a staple on their offensive line before being released this past offseason. He was named a Pro Bowl selection as recently as 2021.

In 15 starts last season, Humphries earned a 62.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade with a 68.4 pass-blocking grade across 922 snaps. He surrendered 28 pressures and four sacks on the campaign. It was the lowest-graded season of his career, however, he still ranked above average for offensive tackles in the league.

Signing Humphries would help stabilize a banged-up Giants offensive line. The veteran would bring with him bountiful experience and quality blindside protection.