The Giants struck gold with rookie mid-round draft pick

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be a source of frustration due to their lackluster offensive performance, but their defense has been a surprising bright spot this season. Although they struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend, particularly with Saquon Barkley’s “revenge game,” the defense has largely exceeded expectations and shown promise.

Andru Phillips: A Standout Rookie

One player who has emerged as a key contributor is third-round rookie Andru Phillips. The 22-year-old Kentucky product has been stellar over 193 snaps early in his career. Targeted 15 times, Phillips has allowed just 11 catches for only 46 yards. His stats also include 18 tackles, an impressively low 6.9% missed tackle rate, and a forced fumble.

In a secondary that is both inexperienced and inconsistent, Phillips has been a reliable bright spot. In Sunday’s game against one of the league’s top slot receivers, Devonta Smith, Phillips allowed just one reception for -2 yards. This performance underscored how well he has adapted to the NFL and his ability to neutralize elite receivers.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Phillips’ Strong Play Despite Injury

Even while dealing with a calf injury, Phillips has maintained a high level of play. On Sunday, the Eagles rarely looked in his direction, opting to target AJ Brown instead. Jalen Hurts threw to Brown five times, resulting in 89 yards and a touchdown, while Smith was targeted only twice, in part due to Phillips’ tight coverage.

Phillips’ contributions have been felt beyond coverage. He earned the Giants’ highest coverage grade for the week and demonstrated strong run defense, recording a stop and an average depth of tackle of -3 yards—indicating he was making tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Giants’ Rookie Class: A Bright Spot for the Future

While the Giants are enduring another disappointing season, Phillips’ performance has been a bright spot, alongside other members of the rookie class. Malik Nabers has established himself as an elite playmaker, Tyler Nubin is showing promise as a young safety, and running back Tyrone Tracy has brought excitement to the offense. The development of these young players is key for the Giants, as they lay the foundation for a more competitive future.

Despite their current struggles, the Giants’ defense, led by rising talents like Andru Phillips, offers hope for a brighter path ahead.