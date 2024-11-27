Giants’ castaway quarterback signs with Vikings

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has found a new home in the NFL. The Giants benched Jones during their Week 11 bye. The sixth-year starter subsequently requested his release from the team, which was granted. Now he winds up with a fresh start in the NFC North.

According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings have acquired Jones off of the waiver wire. Schultz broke the news on Wednesday morning, saying this:

“Former #Giants QB Daniel Jones is signing with the #Vikings, sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schultz published on X.

“Jones had several options, but prioritized a team in contention with a QB-friendly offensive system and a coaching staff known for maximizing player potential.”

Jones had a tumultuous end to his Giants career

The Duke University product requested to be released from his former abode in the league in New York after getting demoted from his starting QB gig several times over. Giants head coach Brian Daboll benched Jones in favor of former third-stringer Tommy DeVito just prior to their 30-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Giants’ former No. 6 overall pick from 2019 was even relegated to playing safety in practice prior to initiating the divorce. Both parties agreed to mutually part ways, landing Jones on the waiver wire.

Jones will have stiff competition to earn time with the Vikings

Now, the North Carolina native will join a Vikings team that is tearing up the league in 2024. At 9-2, Minnesota is rolling behind strong play from starting QB Sam Darnold. The USC product owns a 67.6 percent completion percentage and 2,717 passing yards for the team tied for the second-best record in the NFL.

Jones will bring his career 64.1 percent completion rate, 70-47 TD-INT ratio and 2,179 rushing yards to the Vikings. It remains to be seen if he will be able to carve out a role in a crowded Minnesota QB room, with Darnold having a resurgent year and the franchise looking to build around 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy.