Giants leading receiver stands by criticism of HC after team meeting

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers believes he could have used a better choice of words when openly criticizing head coach Brian Daboll after their 30-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Giants’ Malik Nabers slightly scales back after bashing Brian Daboll on Sunday

Nabers was hot in the locker room after the game. He stated that the issues with the offense were not because of their questionable quarterback play. He told reporters to talk to coach “Dabs” about the fact that he didn’t see volume targets until the second half of the defeat.

Yet two days later, it was revealed that the LSU product met with coach Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen to settle the matter, as ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported on Tuesday afternoon. Ranaan stated that the 21-year-old wishes he used “different words.” However, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News also reported on the situation and shed additional light on Nabers’ reflection:

“Malik Nabers says after speaking with Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll and watching film, he sees there were a couple attempts to get him the ball in the 1st half, but he also says:

‘I still stand by what I said. I have no regrets with what I said.'”

More Nabers targets could have helped Giants keep it close vs. Bucs

Nabers finished the game with six receptions for 64 receiving yards but was neglected in the first half. That could have changed how things transpired in the first 30 minutes of play but that can’t be tabbed as the reason why the Giants got ran off the field.

Nevertheless, the precocious talent is on pace to record a 1,000-yard receiving season as a rookie and is the best thing going for New York’s offense this season. Thus, New York will need to find ways to get him the ball without fail moving forward.

As for the Giants’ coaching situation, it appears as if coach Daboll’s job security is tenuous as disarray is slowly unraveling the more the team loses this season. Should their losing ways grow worse, he may find himself subject to more open criticism.