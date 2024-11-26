Giants could draft quarterback with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels upside in 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to Tankathon, putting them in a prime position to land the class’s top quarterback prospect. After releasing Daniel Jones midseason, the Giants will be looking for his replacement and hoping to find a new franchise quarterback in the offseason.

The Giants could take the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft

With such a high draft pick, the Giants will likely be in a position to draft the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospect. They will have some competition, however, at 2-9, with their season spiraling out of control, the odds of the franchise landing a high enough pick (potentially the first pick) to draft a quarterback are strong.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes Miami’s Cam Ward is the best quarterback in this year’s draft class. In his recently released 2025 NFL draft QB rankings, Reid slotted the Miami signal-caller at No. 1, highlighting his strengths and weaknesses that NFL scouts are taking notice of as they construct their draft boards for April.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst sees a similarity between Cam Ward and two NFL superstars

As Reid points out, Ward shares something in common with other superstar quarterbacks, such as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders:

“Nearly every year of the past half-decade, there has been a transfer QB who makes a significant leap in his development with his new school and rises up draft boards. The recent examples are Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, who turned big seasons at LSU into earning top-two selections. Ward, who has moved from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami over five seasons, is that candidate in the 2025 class.”

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow and Daniels were tremendous talents who only got better after transferring to a different university, playing in a tough conference. The same goes for Ward who has risen his draft stock from a mid-round selection to the potential first-overall pick after making the switch to Miami. This trait gives Ward a rare upside entering the NFL that helped benefit other quarterbacks, such as Burrow and Daniels. That upside could be enough for the Giants to target Ward with their first-round pick.

Ward is an exciting, yet, flawed prospect

There are things to love about Ward’s game. However, he is no perfect prospect by any means. Reid highlighted Ward’s strengths and weaknesses in his scouting report:

“What has been most impressive is Ward’s poise and calm demeanor,” Reid wrote while describing Ward’s strengths. “He has been at his best in the biggest moments of the season, especially in fourth quarters. His 94.2 QBR in the fourth quarter ranks third in the country, and he has orchestrated comeback wins against Virginia Tech and Cal, which included 238 fourth-quarter passing yards against the Golden Bears.”

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Reid sees some flaws in Ward’s game, however, that he revealed have also been pointed out by an AFC franchise’s scouting department:

“He has times where he has to scratch his itch for reckless plays, and it leaves you asking, ‘What the heck was he thinking there?'” an AFC area scout said, per Reid. “I like him and don’t know if that can be coached out of him.”

Ward is an exciting prospect with plenty of upside. However, as Reid describes him, he is a “work in progress.” However, the Giants should be interested in banking on that upside. After all, he has led the Hurricanes to a 10-1 record this season behind 3,774 passing yards and a nation-leading 34 passing touchdowns.

Getting the right quarterback in the building will be priority No. 1 for the Giants this offseason. Who will be making that decision remains to be seen as the team contemplates whether to reboot the front office or not. But regardless of who is running the show in the offseason, the desire to get the Giants’ next franchise quarterback will be intense, and Ward will be a top contender for that selection.