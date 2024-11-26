Giants ‘trending toward cleaning house’ after locker room implosion

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are barreling toward what could be a catastrophic sequence of events if they lose to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Another performance resembling their lackluster effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could force managing partner John Mara to consider sweeping changes, including firing general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

With the team spiraling into chaos, the margin for error is razor-thin. The Giants’ front office appears to be walking a tightrope, and another loss could push them over the edge.

Giants’ Locker Room Turmoil Adds to the Collapse

The Giants’ locker room is imploding, with several players publicly criticizing management and the team’s overall effort. This level of dysfunction has only worsened during the team’s losing streak. With just six weeks remaining in the season, the damage to the leadership structure may already be irreversible.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The absence of key leaders like Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley, who were allowed to walk last offseason, has left the team without a unifying voice. Daniel Jones’ benching and subsequent release were the final blows to any semblance of stability. Now, the team has no respected veteran figures to rally around, leaving morale at an all-time low.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has reported that Giants ownership is trending toward cleaning house. If true, this would mark another failed attempt at hiring a young, inexperienced head coach, compounding the team’s struggles over the past several years.

A Need for Experienced Leadership

The Giants may have no choice but to take a different approach in their next head coaching hire. After cycling through three consecutive young head coaches without NFL head coaching experience—Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, and now Brian Daboll—it’s evident that the team needs a leader with proven success and the ability to command respect.

Who that candidate might be is unclear, but the next hire must instill a new culture and rebuild a fractured locker room. The Giants appear to be at their lowest point since the end of Judge’s and Shurmur’s tenures, making this decision crucial to avoiding further regression.

Ownership’s Impatience Could Spark Change

John Mara has little tolerance for embarrassing losses and internal dysfunction. If the Giants continue their downward trajectory and fail to show any signs of progress, it’s hard to imagine Mara sticking with the current regime. A clean sweep of the front office and coaching staff seems increasingly likely, with ownership prioritizing a high-profile, proven name to restore credibility to the franchise.

As the Giants prepare for their Thanksgiving showdown against the Cowboys, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A loss could signal the end of an era for Schoen and Daboll, forcing the franchise to start over yet again. Whether they can right the ship remains to be seen, but time is running out to salvage both the season and their reputations.