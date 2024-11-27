Giants might already be out of the running for legendary head coach candidate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While New York Giants co-owner and team president John Mara has vowed to remain patient with his current regime, a house cleaning could be inevitable. The Giants’ season is spiraling out of control. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen seem to be losing their grip on the team’s locker room, which could result in their eventual firing if they are unable to turn things around and snap their six-week losing streak.

Meanwhile, if the Giants are looking ahead to the offseason, they could pinpoint a few intriguing head coaching candidates to consider if they do decide to move on from Daboll. Among the top candidates will be former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick — who has been linked to the Giants on several occasions.

Could the Giants reunite with Bill Belichick?

Long before his 23-year tenure as the Patriots’ head coach, Belichick made a name for himself as an assistant coach to Bill Parcells with the New York Giants in the 1980s. Belichick was the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 1985 to 1990, leading arguably the best defense in the NFL during that time in which the franchise won its first two Super Bowls.

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The dream for Giants fans long after was to see Belichick return to their proud organization. Belichick has always held the Giants’ organization in high regard, showing tremendous respect for the franchise whenever it was brought up. With all of these factors in mind, the Giants seem like a probable landing spot for Belichick if he resumes coaching in 2025, right? Well, perhaps not.

Why Belichick might not be interested in coaching the Giants

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler took an early look ahead to the 2025 offseason recently. Among the topics they discussed was the potential next stage of Belichick’s coaching career. The Giants were of course brought up in connection to Belichick. However, one of the ESPN analysts detailed why he feels like a reunion between Belichick and Big Blue feels unlikely:

“I don’t buy him with the Giants, who don’t know who their quarterback is going to be and have always kept their coach and GM in separate responsibility silos,” Graziano explained.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Hiring Belichick would lead to an organizational restructuring for any franchise. While that might be something fans feel like the Giants need, it might not be something the Giants are interested in implementing. They have a certain way of doing things that they have kept in place for decades at this point. It’s tough to teach an old dog new tricks and, even though the Giants have been a losing franchise for nearly an entire decade now, they might still not be too keen on a complete retooling of their business and football operations.

Belichick would be bound to tear everything down and rebuild from scratch. He is the most successful head coach in NFL history. His way of doing things is proven to work. There will be a team that buys into that. There will be a team that gives Belichick the power to do what he wants and what he needs to turn their franchise into one that wins. The Giants might not be that willing franchise, however, as they have vowed to remain patient with their current regime.