Giants bringing back fan-favorite backup quarterback for 2025 season

Star quarterback Tommy DeVito will remain with the New York Giants next season.

According to USA Today’s Art Stapleton, the New Jersey native will run it back with the Giants in 2025 (h/t Giants Wire’s John Fennelly):

“I’m told Tommy DeVito will sign his exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) tender at some point this weekend, per sources,” Stapleton reported. “So the Giants will officially have one quarterback on their roster as Joe Schoen has suggested when the NFL negotiating period of free agency begins Monday.”

DeVito will be a great depth piece for the Giants next season

DeVito figures to be the Giants’ QB3 next season. New York is expected to select a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick. That could be Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants have also been heavily reported to be in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback, regardless of their draft outcome. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are three popular candidates.

The Giants will still be expected to acquire a veteran in preparation for the possibility that both Ward and Sanders are taken ahead of them on draft day. DeVito will likely only see any playing time in 2025 if injuries or ill fortune plague the franchise again, as they did last season.

In 2024, the Illinois product completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 passing yards across three games played. DeVito’s dynamic playmaking abilities on the ground, coupled with his timely passes, make him a sparkplug that always figures to give New York life off of their reserve ranks. That should be no different next time out.