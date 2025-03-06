Giants signing Aaron Rodgers reportedly ‘a very real possibility’

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been aggressively pursuing a veteran quarterback this offseason. They tried to trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford before he ultimately decided to sign an extension. Then, the immediate rumor in the aftermath of that failed trade was that the Giants would pivot to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. Although he is still under contract with the Jets, Rodgers has permission to negotiate elsewhere, knowing that a trade or release from the Jets would be forthcoming. The Giants have been rumored to be interested in signing the 41-year-old Rodgers. One insider recently threw some gasoline on the flames, indicating that a Rodgers-Giants pairing could happen.

Giants acquiring Aaron Rodgers is reportedly a “very real possibility”

During a recent episode of his podcast “The Season with Peter Schrager,” the Good Morning Football host described the Giants signing Rodgers as a “very real possibility” and explained why he thinks it could happen:

“Talk of [Aaron] Rodgers, which, from what I gather, isn’t out of pocket and is also a very real possibility considering what the number might be, and the thought that he wasn’t so bad last year, teammates like him, and he and [Giants head coach Brian] Daboll kind of playing with a chip on both of their shoulders and ‘let’s do this thing together.'”

Joining Schrager on the episode was NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo who said of Rodgers is “one of the best options out there.” Garafolo cited the weak market for quarterbacks and the likely low cost it would take to sign Rodgers.

However, Garafolo did express skepticism, stating that he is unsure Rodgers would want to come play for the Giants considering the state of their roster and their need to draft a quarterback of the future this offseason.

Is Rodgers the best option for the Giants?

Rodgers and the Jets did not have the season they dreamed of in 2024. They entered the campaign with playoff and even Super Bowl aspirations but flamed out and finished with a 5-12 record, firing their head coach and general manager mid-season.

However, Rodgers put up a respectable individual stat line, throwing for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio. The former four-time MVP was not his usual self, but he still performed as one of the league’s better quarterbacks (posting an above-average 77.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade).

At 41, Rodgers is in the twilight of his career. There was initially no guarantee that he would return for the 2025 season as Rodgers mulled retirement earlier this year. However, he has decided that he will play but will need to find a new home for the upcoming season. Rodgers is still technically under contract with the Jets, however, if they designate his trade or release post-June 1st, they can gain some salary cap relief by moving on.

The Giants will hope to gain some clarity on Rodgers’s future by the start of free agency. There they will survey their options and decide which quarterback is the best for them to sign, considering factors such as production, age, cost, and leadership qualities. In the end, Rodgers might be their best option.