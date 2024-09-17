Giants’ backup quarterback ‘very prepared’ to start if Daniel Jones is benched

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ season is not off to the start they had hoped for. The Giants are 0-2 following two embarrassing losses to open the season and temperatures are rising among the fanbase. Difficult questions about the job security of some of the organization’s top executives, coaches, and players are being asked.

Among those in question is starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The sixth-year signal-caller was pitiful in Week 1 but bounced back with a solid performance in Week 2. However, despite his progression, Jones’ job security is still in question due to a looming injury clause in his contract.

If he does not continue to improve, Jones is at risk of being benched. If that were to happen, second-string quarterback Drew Lock says he is “very prepared” to take over as the starter.

Drew Lock is prepared to start if Daniel Jones gets benched

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Leading into the Giants’ Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders, there was intense discourse around the league about Jones’ job security. Lock was asked about the possibility of becoming the Giants’ starter and told the media that he is “very prepared” to take over for Jones if he gets benched (h/t Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post):

“Mentally, I’m very prepared,” Lock said. “I have my system down throughout the week that I feel good going into game day. If my number is called or something happens, I’ll be ready to go. I’ve done it plenty of times so far. Having your plan and knowing how to be ready without doing [much] throughout the week is tough, but once you have it figured out, it’s easy to get done.”

The Giants, of course, stuck with Jones in Week 2 and he bounced back with a solid performance against the Commanders. He threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and had Big Blue competing until the final whistle.

Lock was always unlikely to see the field in Week 2 and he is unlikely to see the field in Week 3 as Jones is in line to start again as the Giants face the Cleveland Browns. However, could there be an opportunity for Lock to start down the road?

Could the Giants make Lock the starter at some point this season?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fans were calling Jones’ job into question not only due to his poor performance in Week 1 but also because of the financial risk the Giants are taking by putting him on the field. If Jones were to get injured this season and fail his physical in March, New York would owe him an extra $23 million in guarantees next season.

Jones was better in Week 2. But he still probably wasn’t an elite, game-changing quarterback that the team cannot survive without. This season has the potential to spiral out of control for the G-Men as they are 0-2 and face a grueling gauntlet of teams upcoming on their schedule. If the losses keep piling up, and if Jones regresses back to the way that he played in Week 1 in a few of those losses, then the Giants might have to pull the plug on Jones.

Lock was signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason to be Jones’ backup. He is the second-string quarterback, so he would be first in line to get the start if Jones is benched. Whether or not he actually sees any playing time, however, will be dependent on how much success Jones and the Giants have in the coming weeks.