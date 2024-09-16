Giants’ rookie wideout is already one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a superstar in the making. Malik Nabers burst onto the scene this weekend with his first signature performance. On the road, facing a division rival for the first time in his career, Nabers racked up 10 receptions on 18 targets for 127 yards and his first career touchdown. A closer look at the stats demonstrated how Nabers has already emerged as one of the most explosive playmakers in the league.

Malik Nabers is generating explosive plays at an elite level

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Nabers leads the NFL with five catches of 20+ yards through the first two weeks of the season. This continues a trend of explosiveness that Nabers began during his collegiate career. His 34 receptions of 20+ yards were the most in FBS in 2023.

Nabers has totaled 193 yards across the first two games of his career. His 193 receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL. He also ranks third in the league with 25 targets and is tied for second in the league with 15 receptions. Nine of those 15 receptions have gone for a first down, tying him for the most first-down receptions in the NFL.

These high-ranking stats are especially impressive when considering the fact that Nabers caught just one reception on his five targets thrown 20+ air yards downfield.

The Giants have a YAC weapon in Nabers

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The majority of Nabers’ receiving yards are being generated with the ball in his hands. Through two games, he has totaled 108 yards after the catch, including 83 yards after the catch in Week 2.

His 83 yards after the catch accounted for 65% of his receiving yards against the Commanders. His season total of 108 yards after the catch accounts for 56% of his total receiving yards on the season.

Malik Nabers led all wide receivers with 83 yards after the catch in Week 2.



Nabers is a true playmaker with the ball in his hands. He can turn a small gain into a massive play. The Giants need to continue feeding Nabers the ball and finding ways to get him open to make plays in space.