The Giants’ offensive line is showing major progress

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the New York Giants‘ most glaring weaknesses over the past decade has been their offensive line. Last season, the Giants fielded one of the worst pass-protection units in the league, surrendering 45 sacks and 266 pressures. A major overhaul was needed, leading the Giants to hire former Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Bricillo’s Immediate Impact

So far, Bricillo has worked wonders in the trenches for Big Blue, turning a previously dismal unit into a competent one through the first two weeks of the regular season. In fact, the offensive line showed clear improvement in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Over 33 pass-protection snaps, the Giants’ starting offensive line allowed just seven pressures and one sack. Andrew Thomas, still the highest-rated pass-blocking lineman on the team, continues to anchor the line with his stellar play. Second-year center John Michael-Schmitz has also taken significant strides, especially in pass protection. While he did give up two pressures, the Giants are pleased with his progress, given the struggles he faced last season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants’ Key Free-Agent Addition: Jon Runyan

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Giants was free agent Jon Runyan, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal. In Week 2, Runyan didn’t allow a single pressure and was the second-highest-graded pass-protector on the line. Having played out of position with the Green Bay Packers at right guard, he has seamlessly transitioned back to the left side, and the Giants were able to find a solid player at a fraction of the usual cost.

Contributions from the Former Raiders Duo

The former Raiders duo of Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor has also stepped up. They combined for just four pressures, putting together a solid performance. Eluemunor, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal, won the starting right tackle job outright. With Evan Neal on the bench, still recovering from ankle surgery last season, Eluemunor has stepped in and filled the role effectively. Neal has a long way to go in his development, but in the meantime, Eluemunor’s consistency has been a key factor in stabilizing the line.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Test Against the Cleveland Browns

Next weekend, the Giants will face a significant test against a strong Cleveland Browns defensive front featuring All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett recorded three pressures and a sack in his most recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his matchup against the Giants’ offensive line will be a true litmus test for the unit’s progress.

An Improved Unit in 2024

Regardless of the challenge that lies ahead, the Giants’ offensive line has made significant strides this season. After just two weeks, they rank as the sixth-best pass-protection unit in the NFL—a remarkable improvement compared to last year. With continued guidance from Bricillo, the Giants hope to keep building on this early success as the season progresses.