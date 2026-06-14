The Giants traded up 31 spots for Malachi Fields in April, and through one spring, he is already playing like the pick was the right decision. The rookie took “a ton” of first-team reps during mandatory minicamp, the kind of runway a Day 2 receiver rarely sees in June.

The opening came partly by circumstance. Malik Nabers is still working back from the torn ACL he suffered against the Chargers in Week 4 last season, and Darius Slayton, the longest-tenured receiver on the roster, is sidelined by a sports hernia. With the top two spots on the depth chart effectively open, Fields grabbed the reps and made them count.

A third-round price the Giants paid like a second

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New York didn’t stumble into Fields. The Giants sent a 2026 fifth-rounder and a 2027 fourth-rounder to Cleveland to move up to No. 74 overall. That is a lot of draft capital for a third-round receiver, and it signals the front office viewed him as a starter-track prospect rather than a developmental flier.

Across four years at Virginia, Fields posted 129 receptions for 1,849 yards and 11 touchdowns, then transferred to Notre Dame for a graduate season that produced 36 catches, 630 yards, five scores, and a career-best 17.5 yards per reception.

Why the size translates

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Fields measures 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds with a 4.61 forty, a build that lets him win where the Giants have been thin: contested catches over the middle and at the boundary. He used that frame all minicamp, reeling in a highlight grab in traffic that earned praise from head coach John Harbaugh, per Giants.com. For an offense that wants to control games on the ground, a big-bodied possession target who moves the chains on third down has obvious value.

The room he’s climbing through

The Giants stacked the receiver room this offseason, adding Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency and bringing in veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster on comeback timelines. Holdovers Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins are still fighting for snaps too. Fields is the rookie outrunning all of it.

WR 2026 status Note Malik Nabers Torn ACL (Wk 4 last season) Expected back by Week 1 Darius Slayton Sports hernia Longest-tenured WR on roster Darnell Mooney FA addition Outside speed Calvin Austin III FA addition Slot/explosive element Malachi Fields Rookie (R3, No. 74) Taking first-team reps in June

When Nabers and Slayton return, the reps tighten, and the comeback veterans complicate the picture. That is exactly why Fields needed a spring like this one. The investment said the Giants expect him to be the No. 3 in a suddenly deep room, and the early returns suggest he intends to make that floor look low. He has the offseason to prove the first-team reps were earned, not borrowed.