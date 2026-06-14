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June 14, 2026
NFL: New York Giants Minicamp
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants traded up 31 spots for Malachi Fields in April, and through one spring, he is already playing like the pick was the right decision. The rookie took “a ton” of first-team reps during mandatory minicamp, the kind of runway a Day 2 receiver rarely sees in June.

The opening came partly by circumstance. Malik Nabers is still working back from the torn ACL he suffered against the Chargers in Week 4 last season, and Darius Slayton, the longest-tenured receiver on the roster, is sidelined by a sports hernia. With the top two spots on the depth chart effectively open, Fields grabbed the reps and made them count.

A third-round price the Giants paid like a second

Malachi Fields, giants, Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York didn’t stumble into Fields. The Giants sent a 2026 fifth-rounder and a 2027 fourth-rounder to Cleveland to move up to No. 74 overall. That is a lot of draft capital for a third-round receiver, and it signals the front office viewed him as a starter-track prospect rather than a developmental flier.

Across four years at Virginia, Fields posted 129 receptions for 1,849 yards and 11 touchdowns, then transferred to Notre Dame for a graduate season that produced 36 catches, 630 yards, five scores, and a career-best 17.5 yards per reception.

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Why the size translates

Malachi Fields catching a pass before joining the Giants
Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Fields measures 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds with a 4.61 forty, a build that lets him win where the Giants have been thin: contested catches over the middle and at the boundary. He used that frame all minicamp, reeling in a highlight grab in traffic that earned praise from head coach John Harbaugh, per Giants.com. For an offense that wants to control games on the ground, a big-bodied possession target who moves the chains on third down has obvious value.

The room he’s climbing through

The Giants stacked the receiver room this offseason, adding Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency and bringing in veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster on comeback timelines. Holdovers Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins are still fighting for snaps too. Fields is the rookie outrunning all of it.

Odell Beckham Jr. reaches for a catch during an NFL game
WR2026 statusNote
Malik NabersTorn ACL (Wk 4 last season)Expected back by Week 1
Darius SlaytonSports herniaLongest-tenured WR on roster
Darnell MooneyFA additionOutside speed
Calvin Austin IIIFA additionSlot/explosive element
Malachi FieldsRookie (R3, No. 74)Taking first-team reps in June

When Nabers and Slayton return, the reps tighten, and the comeback veterans complicate the picture. That is exactly why Fields needed a spring like this one. The investment said the Giants expect him to be the No. 3 in a suddenly deep room, and the early returns suggest he intends to make that floor look low. He has the offseason to prove the first-team reps were earned, not borrowed.

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By Anthony Rivardo
Anthony Rivardo is the COO of Empire Sports Media and the host of Fireside Giants, a New York Giants ... More about Anthony Rivardo
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