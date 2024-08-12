Giants’ 3rd-year offensive lineman had a sneakily impressive preseason performance

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

For over a decade, the New York Giants‘ offensive line has been a critical pain point, and the pressure on players to perform is palpable. In this environment, every performance is scrutinized intensely, and when the team faced off against the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener, all eyes were on third-year offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu.

Joshua Ezeudu received criticism despite an impressive showing

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball while offensive tackle Joshua Ezeudu (75) blocks during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The game did not start well for Big Blue’s offense. Quarterback Drew Lock struggled significantly, and the blame quickly shifted to Ezeudu. Social Media exploded with calls for his replacement, with many fans and analysts pointing fingers at him for the Giants’ offensive woes:

“Early pass protection was not good. Drew Lock held the ball too long at times, but he was getting thumped around in the pocket pretty consistently.” New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard posted on X.com. “Josh Ezeudu at left tackle isn’t the solution.”

A deeper look into the statistics reveals a more nuanced story. Despite the narrative surrounding him, the 24-year-old finished the game with an 82.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade — the second-highest offensive grade for the team.

While Ezeudu did have some issues in pass protection, where he earned a grade of 63.8, surrendering three pressures and one quarterback hit on 23 pass-blocking snaps, he shined in run-blocking. He boasted a run-blocking grade of 93.1 — the highest of all offensive linemen on the team. The G-Men’s running backs thrived against Detroit, with several explosive plays, and much of that success can be traced back to Ezeudu’s performance.

Why the Giants shouldn’t give up on Ezeudu just yet

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws the ball while offensive tackle Joshua Ezeudu (75) blocks during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Critics might argue that Ezeudu struggles when facing elite pass rushers, and there may be truth to that. He has yet to fully develop as a reliable backup left tackle to Andrew Thomas, but All-Pro offensive linemen don’t just appear overnight.

Ezeudu’s potential remains alive and well, particularly as an interior offensive lineman. Many teams have found success by repositioning their linemen to maximize their strengths, and the Giants may benefit from exploring this avenue with their former third-round pick.

Under the guidance of new offensive line coach Carmen Briscillo, there is optimism that Ezeudu can hone his skills and find a more suitable role within the line. With the right coaching, Ezeudu could evolve into the agile, versatile player the Giants envisioned when they drafted him.