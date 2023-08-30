Giants: 3 players to target on the waiver wire to bolster depth

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are 26th on the waiver wire priority order today as the dust settles from Tuesday’s cut day. While Big Blue may not be in a position to land any high-upside talent, they will be able to make claims on players that will serve to bolster their depth. Three waiver wire targets stand out as being good fits for the Giants.

Adding depth to the offensive line

There were plenty of offensive linemen waived during Tuesday’s cuts, however, one player stands out in particular after earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade among all offensive linemen this preseason. Connor Galvin was waived by the Detroit Lions; a team the New York Giants got an extended opportunity to scout this summer.

New York and Detroit linked up for joint practices at the start of the preseason, prior to their preseason Week 1 matchup. This gave the Giants’ scouting department a chance to take a deeper look at some of the Lions’ players, including Galvin.

Galvin is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle who could easily slot in as a second-stringer on New York’s depth chart. The former Big 12 OL of the Year at Baylor surrendered only two pressures over 65 offensive snaps this preseason. At 23 years old, Galvin could be a developmental target to back up All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas if the Giants decide to part ways with fourth-year OL Matt Peart.

Bolstering the pass-rush on a high-upside EDGE

The Giants made a low-risk, high-upside trade to acquire pass-rushing depth on Tuesday, making a deal with the Buffalo Bills for Boogie Basham. But the depth behind EDGEs Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari is still thin, which could spur general manager Joe Schoen to target another pass-rusher on the waiver wire.

The Chicago Bears waived EDGE Trevis Gipson on Tuesday after three seasons with the team. In 2022, Gipson totaled three sacks and 31 combined tackles, a regression from the previous year. He looked like a rising star in 2021, totaling 39 combined tackles, seven sacks, and five forced fumbles for Chicago.

Trevis Gipson (@trevisgipson) had a huge sack & forced fumble while finishing with the second most tackles for the Bears yesterday!#ReignCane ?? #HuntForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/6wFPmlxkpt — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) August 22, 2021

Gipson is now on the waiver wire and, at 26 years old, could be one of the few high-upside targets available for the Giants. While he may not last until the 26th position on the waiver wire, New York should definitely make a claim and hope to land Gipson.

Could the Giants pluck talent from a division rival?

The Giants added talent to their linebacker room last week, trading for LB/S Isaiah Simmons. But, after releasing former sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, there is still room to add depth to the unit. That need for depth could propel New York to take a close look at former Dallas Cowboys LB Jabril Cox.

Cox, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday after two disappointing seasons with the team. Cox appeared in only 16 games for Dallas, totaling just eight combined tackles.

Injuries have hampered Cox’s development and slashed his playing time, but his athletic profile could make him a player worth taking a flier on. At the very least, Cox could contribute on special teams for the Giants.