Giants acquire former 1st round pick Isaiah Simmons from Cardinals

The New York Giants are undeniably on a roll when it comes to reshaping their roster. Following their earlier acquisition of standout tight end Darren Waller for a third-round draft pick, the Giants have now invested a 2024 seventh-round pick to secure Cardinal safety Isaiah Simmons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Simmons: The Once Anticipated, Yet Unfulfilled Talent

Isaiah Simmons, who was widely anticipated to join the Giants back in the 2020 draft, hasn’t quite made the impact many expected in the NFL.

Despite his youth at just 25 years old and imposing physical stats—standing at 6’4″ and weighing 238 pounds—his performance has been a mixed bag. Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, he contributed nine pressures, 4.0 sacks, 70 tackles, 20 stops, and had an 11.7% missed tackle rate. Simmons’ coverage allowed 527 yards, and although he conceded three touchdowns, he also picked up two interceptions and made three pass breakups.

Versatility on the Field

In terms of positioning, Simmons is a jack-of-all-trades. He played 297 snaps in the box, 53 as a free safety, and 409 in the slot (last season) Not to be typecast, he also spent 110 snaps on the defensive line functioning as a pass rusher. Throughout his career, Simmons has amassed nearly 2,300 snaps but has faced struggles, especially in run defense and pass coverage.

A Perfect Fit for Wink Martindale’s Defensive Vision

The low investment of a seventh-round pick in a versatile player like Simmons aligns seamlessly with what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale aims to achieve.

In a defense that leans heavily on blitzers and values athletic potential, Simmons appears to be the perfect candidate to rejuvenate his somewhat inconsistent NFL career. Though he has demonstrated flashes of brilliance in the past, consistency has been an issue.

Unlocking the Athletic Potential

Let’s be clear: athleticism is innate, but player upside can be coached. The Giants are poised to unlock Simmons’ maximum potential, making him an exciting prospect for the team’s future.

Filling Multiple Gaps for the Giants’ Defense

Simmons brings to the table extensive experience as both a strong safety and a de-facto linebacker. This makes him an ideal asset for a Giants defense aiming to elevate its game. He could potentially compete with Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers for a spot as the secondary linebacker. Moreover, he also stands as a strong competitor against current starting strong safety Jason Pinnock, who has been sidelined due to a series of preseason injuries.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Scenario

Securing Isaiah Simmons represents a low-risk, high-upside move for the Giants, especially considering he was previously projected as a first-round pick for the team several years ago. With this acquisition, the Giants continue their mission to bolster their defense and team as a whole.