Giants’ 2nd-year wideout in danger of losing playing time after Week 6 struggles

Jalin Hyatt was expected to be a breakout candidate for the New York Giants in 2024, adding a much-needed deep receiving threat to the offense. However, his disappointing showing in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals epitomized his struggles this season.

With star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers sidelined due to a concussion, Hyatt had a prime opportunity to step up and show why he deserves a more significant role. Unfortunately, his performance only raised more questions about his ability to make an impact.

The Giants have gotten minimal production from Jalin Hyatt

Through the first six weeks of the season, Hyatt has recorded only one reception on seven targets. His lone reception this season came against Cincinnati, where he caught just one pass for six yards despite a season-high 64 offensive snaps.

While some may argue that his lack of production is due to limited opportunities, the Tennessee product has not made the most of the chances that have come his way. His struggles to gain separation, inconsistent route-running, and failure to make contested catches have kept him from establishing any rhythm within the Giants’ offense.

Hyatt’s body language during the Week 6 matchup was another red flag. There were multiple plays where he appeared disinterested, failing to extend his arms to reach for the ball or put up much of a fight against defenders.

For a player trying to carve out a role, the lack of urgency is alarming. The wide receiver room is crowded, and Hyatt’s seeming indifference on the field is not doing him any favors in securing more playing time.

Darius Slayton’s resurgence adds to Hyatt’s challenges

One significant factor affecting Hyatt’s playing time is the resurgence of veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton. During training camp, the G-Men were expected to rotate Slayton and Hyatt more frequently in the WR2 role. Instead, Slayton has firmly entrenched himself in the lineup, and his production has justified that decision.

The six-year veteran has been a reliable option for Jones and the Giants, with 24 receptions on 37 targets for 301 yards and a touchdown. His established chemistry with Jones has been one of his greatest strengths, whereas Hyatt and Jones have struggled to connect.

As a result, Slayton’s role has grown, while Hyatt has remained on the sidelines for much of the season. With trade rumors swirling around Slayton, some fans wondered if the Giants would consider moving him to create more opportunities for Hyatt. However, given Slayton’s reliability and the uncertainty surrounding Hyatt’s ability to contribute, it seems unlikely the Giants would move their dependable veteran unless a significant offer comes their way.

Could Hyatt turn things around?

With Malik Nabers expected to return from his concussion soon, Hyatt’s opportunities may diminish even further. If the 23-year-old hopes to make an impact this season, he must bring more energy and effort to his limited chances and prove that he can be a reliable piece for this offense.

The path forward for Hyatt won’t be easy, especially if Slayton continues to thrive and the receiving corps stays healthy. While the potential for Hyatt to become an explosive playmaker remains, the Giants need to see more effort and a sense of urgency from the second-year wideout. At this point, his role will likely be restricted to spot duty unless he can drastically improve his performance and earn the coaching staff’s trust.