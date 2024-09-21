The Giants could end up trading veteran receiver at the deadline

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the New York Giants fall to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 0–3, general manager Joe Schoen may need to explore offloading expiring contracts and veteran players for future draft capital. While the team’s long-term success is uncertain, making moves that benefit the organization in the future should be a priority—one of those moves could involve trading wide receiver Darius Slayton before the deadline.

Slayton’s Underutilization in the Giants Offense

Currently, the Giants have failed to make Slayton a focal point of their offense, instead relying heavily on rookie Malik Nabers as their primary playmaker. Over the first two weeks of the season, the 27-year-old Slayton has managed just six receptions for 59 yards, a far cry from what he is capable of producing. The former Auburn standout has had a solid career with the Giants, often serving as the team’s top receiver.

However, after holding out for a bigger contract this past offseason, Slayton only received minor incentives from Schoen and is now set to hit free agency after the season. Given the lack of targets and the Giants’ offensive struggles, Slayton would be wise to explore a trade. A move to a contending team could help boost his stock, allowing him to secure a more lucrative contract in free agency.

Potential Trade Destinations for Slayton

A team like the Buffalo Bills could be a perfect fit for Slayton. The Giants already have a strong connection with Buffalo’s front office, and the Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, could use additional receiving help to make a deep playoff run. Buffalo has looked strong this season, but they lack a true deep threat, and Slayton could fill that role, opening up the field for Allen and the Bills’ offense.

Jalin Hyatt Waiting in the Wings

If the Giants do trade Slayton, it would pave the way for rookie Jalin Hyatt to step into a more prominent role. The 22-year-old third-round pick has expressed frustration with his limited playing time, logging just 14 snaps over the first two weeks. Last season, Hyatt tallied 23 receptions for 373 yards, and he spent the offseason working hard to improve his route running and overall game. However, head coach Brian Daboll has yet to give him more opportunities to shine.

The most likely scenario is that Hyatt remains in the background until closer to the trade deadline. If the Giants move Slayton, Hyatt could be elevated to the WR2 role alongside Nabers, giving the Giants a younger, more dynamic duo at wide receiver.

The Value of Trading Slayton

At this point, trading Slayton could fetch the Giants a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. While that might not seem like much, it would be better than losing him for nothing in free agency. With the offense struggling and Slayton unlikely to stay in New York beyond this season, it makes sense for the Giants to capitalize on his trade value now rather than risk further diminishing his worth as the season progresses.

If the Giants continue to falter and fall to 0–3, Schoen must consider the future of the franchise. Trading Slayton could be a smart move, providing the team with valuable draft capital and creating an opportunity for young talent like Jalin Hyatt to step up.