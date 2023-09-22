Giants 2nd-year LB turned in an elite performance in Week 3 loss

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where it seemed like the entire New York Giants defense forgot how to tackle, second-year linebacker Micah McFadden managed to turn in the performance of his career.

Micah McFadden turns in an elite performance in Week 3

McFadden had no struggles in the tackling department on Thursday night, despite missing four tackles in Week 2. In Week 3, however, McFadden turned this weakness into a strength, putting on an elite display of tackling abilities on primetime.

Big Blue missed a staggering amount of tackles in their 30–12 loss against the 49ers. But McFadden managed to total 10 combined tackles (nine solo) with an elite four tackles for loss. He was all over the field, constantly making plays and disrupting San Fransisco’s offense.

Giants ILB Micah McFadden with a GREAT tackle for loss ? pic.twitter.com/2w3d9nVQWf — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 22, 2023

Do the Giants have a gem in their No. 2 LB?

McFadden began the season as Big Blue’s No. 2 linebacker after winning a position battle with draft classmate Darrian Beavers in training camp. But with the team still thin in their linebacker corps, the front office pulled off a trade for veteran LB Isaiah Simmons. The initial belief was that Simmons would overtake McFadden’s spot in the lineup, but that has not been the case so far as the second-year defender is proving to be too valuable to ride the bench.

As a rookie last season, McFadden totaled 59 combined tackles with just six tackles for loss in 17 games. He already has five tackles for loss on the season and that total seems destined to rise much higher.

Thursday night’s matchup was McFadden’s second outing this season in which he posted double-digit tackling numbers. He had 10 tackles against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The Giants have struggled to find the answer to their linebacker problem for years. But after bringing in Bobby Okereke in free agency this offseason, and now that McFadden is in the midst of a breakout campaign, it appears that Big Blue has solved their issue.