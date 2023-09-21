Giants: Takeaways from disappointing 30–12 defeat against the 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants lost yet another primetime matchup as the San Fransisco 49ers earned a 30–12 victory in Week 3. The Giants’ record falls to 1-2 as they enter an extended break between this game and their next when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The offensive line has plenty of work to do

After showing progress in Week 2, the offensive line regressed on Thursday Night Football. The Giants surrendered only two sacks, but QB Daniel Jones was constantly under pressure. The lack of time to throw forced New York to rely on a quick, short passing attack throughout the matchup. As a result, Jones threw for only 137 yards, averaging just 4.3 yards per completion.

The Giants’ offensive line is banged up with starting LT Andrew Thomas and starting RG Ben Bredeson both out of the lineup due to injuries. However, the team’s backups are struggling to keep pace. The front office may soon need to bring in some reinforcements.

The Giants’ defense needs to tackle better

Aside from second-year LB Micah McFadden, Big Blue’s defense looked lost in this matchup. McFadden shined, totaling 10 tackles and four tackles for loss in what is easily the best performance of his career. But outside of McFadden, New York’s defense was dreadful.

The Giants’ defenders were constantly missing tackles throughout the contest. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had defenders bouncing off him throughout the game. RB Christian McCaffery also gave New York’s defenders fits throughout the contest.

Deebo Samuel just didn't want to get tackled. FOUR broken tackles on this play. pic.twitter.com/c2iNogpkod — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

New York’s defensive unit has struggled with tackling throughout the first three weeks of the season, despite this weakness being present in the preseason. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will need to devote some extra time in practice to tackling drills this week.

Saquon Barkley’s absence was felt

Superstar RB Saquon Barkley was absent from this lineup as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of last week’s contest. Without Barkley in the lineup, Big Blue’s offense struggled to move the ball. They accumulated just 150 yards of total offense with only 29 of those yards coming on the ground.

Barkley is an elite playmaker for New York. Without him in the lineup, there seemed to be no difference-maker that could counteract the 49ers’ fierce pass rush. Jones struggled to get on the same page with TE Darren Waller and the passing game as a whole was stagnant.

The Giants are hopeful Barkley can return to the lineup next week, and they will need him if they want to sneak out a win from the Seattle Seahawks.