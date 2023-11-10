Former Giants head coach to receive Jacksonville Jaguars honor

13 Dec 1999: coach Tom Coughlin of the Jacksonville Jaguars argues with the referee Gerry Austin during a game against the Denver Broncos at the Altell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Tom Coughlin stole the hearts of New York Giants fans after leading the franchise to two Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011. Before his tenure in New York, Coughlin found success with the Jacksonville Jaguars — such success they are ready to honor him.

As Fan Nation’s Patricia Raina reports, the Jaguars will induct Coughlin into their Pride of Jaguars franchise ring of honor in 2024.

Before His Time With The Giants, Tom Coughlin Made the Jaguars Perennial Super Bowl Contenders

The Jaguars gave Coughlin his first head coaching gig in the NFL in 1995 after he compiled 26 years of coaching experience in the NCAA and NFL ranks. It didn’t take long for him to turn the Jags into winners.

The newly established expansion franchise got off to a slow start in their first year, going 4-12. From there, Coughlin led a quick turnaround, as the Jaguars finished the 1996 season at 9-7 and advanced all the way to the AFC Championship game, earning him the NFL Coach of the Year award that year.

Coughlin produced four winning seasons in eight years with Jacksonville, including a franchise and personal career-high 14-2 record in 1999 as well as his and their second AFC Championship appearance.

Coughlin Joins Exclusive Club of Jaguars Greats

Coughlin joins Tony Boselli, Wayne and Delores Weaver, Fred Taylor, Mark Brunell, and Jimmy Smith as Pride of the Jaguars circle members.

Coughlin is also one of 51 members of the illustrious Giants Ring of Honor. In addition to leading the Giants back to championship relevancy as head coach from 2004-2015, he also served as an assistant coach behind fellow inductee Bill Parcells from 1988-1990 and won Super Bowl XXV in his final season.