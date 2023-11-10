Giants rule out two starters for Week 10 divisional matchup

Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will be shorthanded once again this weekend as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional Week 10 matchup. Big Blue ruled out two key starters for Sunday’s matchup.

Giants to be without Adoree’ Jackson in the secondary

CB Adoree’ Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with a concussion, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Jackson sustained his injury in last week’s game against the Raiders.

Jackson’s absence from the lineup should lead to expanded roles for a pair of New York’s rookie cornerbacks. Deonte Banks was forced to cover Raiders WR Davante Adams for an extended period of the second half after Jackson left the lineup, and he will likely face off against Cowboys WR Ceedee Lamb on Sunday.

Tre Hawkins III will likely be back in the starting lineup. The rookie sixth-round pick opened the season as one of the defense’s two starting outside corners but lost the position in favor of Jackson. With Jackson ruled out, Hawkins should be back on the boundary.

Evan Neal to miss his third game of the season

RT Evan Neal has been ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s game. Neal has been fighting injuries throughout the season, having already missed two games with injuries (Week 7 and Week 8).

Tyre Phillips will assume the starting right tackle position with Neal out. The Giants signed Phillips off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad a few weeks ago. He has performed admirably in place of Neal in the past but will have his hands full against a stacked Cowboys defensive front this weekend.