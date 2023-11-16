Former Giants champion pass-rusher making NFL return with Saints

Aug 12, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Miami Dolphins defeat the New York Giants 27-10. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Giants great Jason Pierre Paul has joined the New Orleans Saints as a member of their practice squad, according to reports.

Giants Great Jason Pierre-Paul Has Experience on Several Championship Defenses

“JPP” spent eight seasons with the Giants and helped them capture Super Bowl LXVI back in 2011, also being named First-Team All-Pro that year. The agile pass-rusher made his presence felt in the Giants’ defense and was able to maintain his level of excellence even after a fireworks accident forced him to have his right index finger amputated in 2015.

Pierre-Paul was a crucial component in a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2020. JPP recorded 9.5 sacks and racked up six defended passes in their championship year.

Pierre-Paul Still Able to Contribute Despite Age, Drop-off in Elite Production

He most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 but saw a significant drop-off in production as a starter. Now 34 years old, Pierre-Paul will have another go at it with the Saints.

The Saints could use an added punch to their pass rush, as they’ve generated the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 18. They also allow running backs to rush for 4.3 yards per carry which could be improved upon.

Pierre-Paul is far removed from his prime years with the Giants and Bucs but will have his shot to make the 53-man roster and add another chapter to a great overall career.