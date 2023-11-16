Giants’ Brian Daboll sticking with Tommy DeVito as starting QB

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have not found a way to put together wins in Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor’s absence, but head coach Brian Daboll is not ready to make a lineup change at quarterback just yet.

According to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, Daboll said this regarding third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito and how he sees his incremental improvement leading to better production on the field in Week 11, saying:

“Yeah, he’s done a good job improving,” Daboll said. “He’s a young player, he’s a young quarterback so a lot of things you go through. We’ll see if we can get him better this week than he was last week.”

Giants: Is Brian Daboll Sticking With Tommy DeVito Before Tyrod Taylor’s Return a Mistake?

DeVito got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 49-17 in his first start of the 2023 season last Sunday. His 3-3 TD-INT ratio and 54.7 percent completion percentage in three total appearances have been worrisome for the Giants.

DeVito was able to keep the Giants in the game versus the New York Jets in Week 8, where he came in for the injured Tyrod Taylor and scored a rushing touchdown in the second half before the Giants ultimately fell by a score of 13-10.

Since then the Giants have lost by at least 24 points to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cowboys. His individual improvement against the Raiders, where he completed 75 percent of his passes for 175 passing yards in a spell for Jones, quickly regressed to an underwhelming 86, two passing TDs, and one INT as he got full starter reps in Week 10.

Daboll Believes a Patient Approach Will Result in Elevated Play From DeVito

Daboll understands the challenges that rookie quarterbacks face, especially when thrown into a starting role in the thick of the season without any previous in-game reps. What he sees from DeVito in practice and on the film have him encouraged that the 25-year-old can apply his coaching and produce more yards for New York, and hopefully some wins to take with them as positives into the offseason.

The Giants also have Matt Barkley positioned behind DeVito. Daboll remains firm on sticking with his young gunslinger for at least the next two weeks before an update on Taylor’s rib injury surfaces. The Giants’ season is all but over so getting their young quarterback as much action as possible only gives the Giants something to gain and little to lose.