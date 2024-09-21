Former Giants champ named a first-year nominee for 2025 Hall of Fame class

Credit: TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD

The New York Giants could see one of their most beloved franchise greats earn entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning was recently named a nominee for the class of 2025, per Giants.com. His recognition is well-warranted considering the winning pedigree he put forth on the gridiron in his 16-year career, as well as his praise-worthy durability and high-volume passing.

What Eli Manning has going for him in his case to gain entry into the Hall of Fame

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants. His Super Bowl victory over the undefeated 16-0 New England Patriots went down as one of the most memorable championship performances in all of the major American team sports in the new millennium, as well as of all time. Further, the second-generation QB triumphed over who most believe to be the best player in NFL history in Patriots QB Tom Brady for a second time in 2011.

Currently sitting at No. 10 on the league’s all-time passing yards list with an astounding 57,023 passing yards, Manning proved himself to be a great passer of the football, who could get the ball downfield and make clutch plays when it mattered most. He also played in all 16 games of the regular season in 13 of his 16 years in the league, 12 of which were consecutive seasons between 2005 and 2016 for the Giants.

History is on Manning’s side in his pursuit of HOF induction

Though he came under fire in his career for his ball security, Manning was a pivotal figure in the sport spanning two decades and could hear his name called in Canton, Ohio, at next year’s induction ceremony. He has a great chance to earn entry into the Hall, whether in his first year or not, as only Jim Plunkett of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders is the only two-time Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Seeing that Manning doubles him up in Super Bowl MVPs at 2-1 respectively, and more than doubles him up in career passing yards, his stock is only amplified even more.