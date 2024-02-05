Could the Giants trade for this veteran QB to compete with Daniel Jones?

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are looking to add talent to their quarterback room this offseason. Recent rumors suggest that, rather than drafting a rookie quarterback to take over the starting job, the Giants will look to add a veteran quarterback to their roster to compete with Daniel Jones. One veteran quarterback could soon be hitting the trade block and become an attractive option for the G-Men this offseason.

Justin Fields could soon become a top trade target

The Chicago Bears hold the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and have a crucial decision to make. Will they stick with QB Justin Fields for another season? Or will they take advantage of their top pick to draft USC’s Caleb Williams as Fields’ replacement?

ESPN’s Matt Miller published his first mock draft following the Senior Bowl on Monday morning and included some valuable insight into the top rumors swirling around the NFL. He wrote that the Bears seem likely to trade Fields and draft Williams this offseason:

“Everyone I spoke to at the Senior Bowl speculated that the Bears will draft Williams first overall and then trade starting quarterback Justin Fields for a package potentially centered around a second-round pick,” Miller wrote.

Fields could possibly be had for a second-round pick as the Bears seem set to hit the reboot button with the first pick in the draft. Perhaps the Giants could be a landing spot for Fields if he does wind up getting traded.

Should the Giants trade for Fields?

The Giants currently own two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft; their own second-round pick (39th overall) and the Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick (47th overall) acquired in the mid-season Leonard Williams trade.

Rather than investing both of these picks in two top draft prospects, the G-Men could ship one of them off in exchange for Fields as their veteran quarterback acquisition to compete with Jones. This would be a risky move, however, the potential rewards could outweigh the risks.

Fields has been largely inconsistent through the first three seasons of his NFL career. He’s made the most of his living with his legs, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 657 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Fields has only thrown for 300 yards in a single game once in his career (40 games played, 38 starts).

Also among the top concerns with Fields, he has missed plenty of time in his career with various injuries. His run-first style of play puts Fields at risk of frequent injuries. Additionally, he’s already been sacked 135 times in his career, adding to the wear and tear his body has sustained in just three short seasons.

But, on a more positive note, Fields did show major signs of development in the 2023 season. He threw for a career-high 197.1 yards per game and cut his interception rate down to just 2.4% this season. Fields’ 74.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade is also the best of his career.

The Bears have been a dysfunctional organization through the duration of Fields’ tenure in Chicago. A change of scenery could serve the 24-year-old well. A first-round pick back in 2021, Fields entered the NFL with tremendous talent out of Ohio State University. He’s been held back for various reasons, but the talent still flashes its presence and shines through on occasion for Fields.

How much would Fields cost?

Maybe playing under Giants head coach Brian Daboll could allow Fields to finally take that next step and become a top quarterback in the NFL. However, making a deal is easier said than done. In addition to the second-round pick the Giants would need to give up, Fields is entering the final season of his rookie contract with a $6 million cap hit in 2024.

He has a fifth-year option for the 2025 season, which is an estimated $23.3 million. After that, Fields will be a free agent, potentially seeking a contract worth a substantial amount if he plays well over the next two seasons. With Jones’ contract still on the books through at least the 2025 season, the Giants may not be able to comfortably afford to trade for and soon pay Fields.

Ultimately, Fields is an exciting player with untapped potential that would be exciting to see Daboll attempt to extract and develop. However, the Giants’ financial commitment to Jones will be too large of a barrier to overcome. Fields would be an unlikely option for the Giants if he becomes available for trade this offseason.