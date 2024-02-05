Rumors suggest Giants are ‘more likely’ to sign veteran QB than draft top prospect

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have decisions to make at the quarterback position this offseason. The 2023 season was a disappointing one for Big Blue and especially for QB Daniel Jones. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, Jones’ future with the G-Men is in question after a disastrous 2023 season plagued with poor performances and injuries that resulted in his season being cut short at the mid-way point.

The Giants have to address the quarterback position in one way or another, with many fans hoping the team will target one of the top prospects at the position in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller, rumors around the league suggest that the Giants will opt to add a veteran free-agent quarterback to the roster, rather than investing in the position early in the draft.

Rumors suggest the Giants could sign a QB rather than draft one

Miller published his first mock draft following the Senior Bowl on Monday morning and included some valuable insight into the top rumors swirling around the NFL. Among them was the information regarding the Giants’ plans to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with Jones, rather than drafting his replacement:

“The rumors swirling at the Senior Bowl among agents is that the Giants are more likely to add a veteran free agent QB to compete with Daniel Jones than draft one early,” Miller wrote.

While rumors are just rumors, sometimes they can hold weight. New York is picking sixth in the draft order which may put them out of range for the class’s top quarterback prospects. Knowing this, general manager Joe Schoen could pivot toward free agency, signing a veteran to compete with Jones and adding an elite playmaker in the first round of the draft.

Among the key takeaways from this rumor, though, is the idea that general manager Joe Schoen intends to find someone who can “compete” with Jones for his starting position. Jones is set to make $35.5 million in base salary in 2024 with a salary cap hit of $47.1 million.

Despite this financial commitment, the Giants still seem intent on adding a quarterback with more upside to the roster after Jones struggled to produce in his six starts in 2023.