Could the Giants trade a 3rd round pick to upgrade at RG or QB?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have had a successful offseason thus far, bringing in a haul of impressive talent through free agency. However, two key areas of weakness on their roster have yet to be addressed. The Giants still need to upgrade at right guard and are waiting to find out which quarterback they land.

Meanwhile, Big Blue was awarded a third round compensatory pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (No. 99 overall). Could general manager Joe Schoen get creative and trade that pick to make another upgrade to the roster?

Giants GM Joe Schoen has a history of making offseason trades

Schoen has earned a reputation for being an aggressive trader. In each of the last two offseasons he has pulled off a blockbuster trade.

In 2023, the Giants traded a third round pick for TE Darren Waller, making an upgrade at a position of need. He did it again in 2024, trading a second round pick for EDGE Brian Burns.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The common denominator in both of these trades: the Giants had two picks in each of the rounds from which they traded. They had two thirds before trading for Waller in 2023 (one was a compensatory pick) and they had two seconds before trading for Burns in 2024 (one via the Leonard Williams trade).

Now that the Giants have two third round picks in 2025, Schoen and company could get creative, utilizing the same strategy to trade one of those picks for a veteran who could immediately upgrade the roster.

Extra 3rd-round comp pick could be used to trade for an immediate upgrade

The Giants’ two primary positions of need still are at quarterback and right guard (unless they land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson). Perhaps they could search the trade market to find any suitors for a third round pick to add a veteran offensive lineman or signal-caller.

If the Giants miss out on Rodgers and Wilson, they will need to get creative in finding a solution at quarterback. That could come through the free agency or trade market to acquire a veteran. However, that additional third-round compensatory pick could also be a valuable bargaining chip in a potential trade up to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Giants have expressed interest in trading up to the first overall pick to land Miami QB Cam Ward. The projected asking price would be several top-100 picks and the Giants just landed an extra one through compensation.