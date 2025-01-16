Could the Giants make a blockbuster trade for this Seahawks Pro Bowl receiver?

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offense has been among the worst in the NFL over the last two seasons. This offseason, they will be looking to add more playmakers to the lineup to generate more explosive plays and points in the 2025 season. One former Pro Bowl wideout could be on the trade block this offseason. Should the Giants jump and make a trade for Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf?

Could the Seahawks trade D.K. Metcalf?

Pro Football Focus recently named the top 15 trade candidates across the NFL entering the 2025 offseason. Metcalf was an intriguing name on the list for New York to keep tabs on as they seek upgrades on offense:

“Seattle fell short of a postseason berth for the third time in four seasons, and Metcalf’s inconsistent play was a major reason why,” PFF’s Bradley Locker explained. “His 75.0 PFF receiving grade is his lowest in a season since his rookie year, and he’s hauled in only 33.3% of contested catches over the past two years.

“Factor in a breakout from Jaxon Smith-Njigba (83.5 PFF receiving grade, 11th among qualified receivers) and Metcalf having one year left on his deal, and the Seahawks seem likely to move on.”

If Seattle is willing to move on from Metcalf, they could trade him for a haul of draft capital this offseason. At 27 years old, Metcalf is still in his prime, making him an intriguing trade target for teams looking to upgrade their passing attack.

Metcalf could be a huge addition for the Giants

As the Giants prepare their search for a franchise quarterback this offseason, one of their missions will be to make the lineup as quarterback-friendly as possible. Loading the lineup with skill position playmakers would help accomplish that goal.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite his inconsistencies in recent years, which Locker mentioned, Metcalf has still been a productive wideout for the Seahawks. He has totaled 900 or more receiving yards in each of the six seasons of his career. In 2024, he posted 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

While that was a bit of a dropoff in production compared to the 2023 campaign, Metcalf was also dealing with injuries this season, starting a career-low 12 games. However, he still played through the pain and continued to be an impactful wideout for Seattle. Pairing him with Malik Nabers would give the Giants a deadly receiving duo.

Could the Giants afford to trade for Metcalf?

Metcalf is entering the final year of his three-year, $72 million contract that he signed with the Seahawks in 2022. He carries a $31.87 million cap hit in 2025, however, that figure could be spread into future seasons as Metcalf has void years on his deal up until 2028. Any team trading for Metcalf would likely immediately hand him an extension anyway, lowering his 2025 cap hit and spreading the money into the future.

The Giants are currently projected to have roughly $43 million in salary cap space this offseason, according to Over The Cap. If they want to acquire Metcalf via trade, they would first have to be willing to sacrifice some decent draft capital, then need to rework certain contracts that they possess, all the while getting a new deal done with their incoming wideout.

Adding Metcalf sounds exciting, however, it is likely unrealistic for a Giants team coming off a 3-14 record and in need of a rebuild. However, general manager Joe Schoen has demonstrated a propensity for making blockbuster trades in past offseasons (Darren Waller and Brian Burns), so a deal can’t be completely ruled out.