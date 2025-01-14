How much money do the Giants have to spend in 2025?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants head into the 2025 offseason with a shopping list that could rival a Black Friday frenzy, but their financial flexibility might feel more like a Monday night at a discount store. With a projected $43.38 million in cap space (14th in the league), the Giants have money to spend, but their needs far outweigh the resources available, forcing general manager Joe Schoen to make some creative decisions.

Factor in about $10 million for the draft, and that money shrinks fast.

Dead Money and Big Contracts Loom

The elephant in the room is Daniel Jones, whose $20 million dead cap hit for 2025 serves as a painful reminder of a failed experiment. That amount significantly restricts what the Giants can do this offseason, limiting their ability to aggressively pursue top-tier free agents. To make matters worse, they’re carrying just $1.17 million in salary cap rollover from 2024, the third-lowest amount in the league.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond Jones, the team’s big contracts are eating up plenty of space. Brian Burns carries a hefty $29.75 million hit, Dexter Lawrence comes in at $23.8 million, and Andrew Thomas is on the books for $21 million. Those are foundational players worth the investment, but the financial strain leaves Schoen with limited room to address the myriad of holes on the roster.

The Giants’ Many Needs

The quarterback situation is the most pressing. The Giants need a veteran presence to stabilize the offense, but options on the free-agent market are rarely cheap. After the Jones debacle, ownership might be hesitant to overpay for another gamble, but sitting on their hands isn’t an option either.

Cornerback is another glaring weakness. Opposing teams had no problem targeting the Giants’ secondary in 2024, exploiting a lack of playmakers in critical situations. A proven cornerback would help shore up one of the league’s most vulnerable units.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The offensive line remains a perpetual work in progress. While Andrew Thomas continues to anchor the left side (despite being injury-prone), the rest of the line has been shaky at best. Adding another reliable blocker, particularly on the interior, could provide stability for both the passing game and the run game.

On the defensive side, the Giants could also use help at defensive tackle. Dexter Lawrence can’t do it all on his own, and adding depth or even another starting-caliber player would make life easier for a defense that’s too reliant on a handful of stars.

2026 Brings Relief, But With Risks

If 2025 is about duct tape fixes, 2026 offers the promise of long-term solutions. The Giants will have much more cap flexibility in the following year, which could lead to more aggressive spending. However, structuring contracts to backload cap hits into 2026 isn’t without its dangers.

If ownership decides to pull the plug on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll after another disappointing season, the Giants could find themselves saddled with bloated contracts and limited flexibility, with a new regime inheriting the financial mess. It’s a balancing act that requires Schoen to think both short-term and long-term simultaneously, which is easier said than done when the pressure to win now is mounting.

Draft Picks Will Play a Key Role

While free agency is the quick fix, the draft remains the best way to address needs without breaking the bank. With several key positions of need, Schoen will have to hit on multiple picks to offset the lack of spending power in free agency. Drafting a cornerback or interior lineman who can contribute immediately could take some pressure off the front office to spend big on those areas.

The Giants are at a crossroads. They have just enough cap space to make a splash or two, but with so many needs, it will take savvy decision-making to turn this offseason into a success. One wrong move could send the team spiraling, while a few right ones could set them up for contention in 2026 and beyond.