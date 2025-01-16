Giants’ former 1st-round bust named a top trade candidate for 2025 offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have some retooling to do to their roster this offseason following a disappointing 3-14 season. Injuries, bad signings, and draft misses have devolved the Giants’ roster into one of the worst in the NFL. As a result, they could look to make some trades this offseason, shipping off underwhelming talent in exchange for draft capital.

PFF names Evan Neal a top trade candidate

Pro Football Focus recently went over 15 trade candidates around the NFL who could be on the move in the upcoming NFL offseason. New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal was on the list as the former 2022 first-round pick could be offloaded following three disappointing seasons in the Big Apple:

“Both of the Giants’ first-round picks from 2022 could realistically be on the move entering this offseason, but Neal feels like the less likely option to still don blue and red in 2025,” PFF’s Bradley Locker explained. “…The Giants appear to have their 2025 right tackle secured in Jermaine Eluemunor, pairing him with Andrew Thomas at left tackle.”

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neal has not lived up to expectations

Locker argued that trading Neal makes “plenty of sense” when considering the Giants’ rostered players at left and right tackle, combined with how poorly the former first-round pick has performed in his young career:

“While he posted a career-high 61.2 PFF overall grade this season, powered by a strong 80.8 run-blocking grade, he’s remained a liability in pass protection. In three years with Big Blue, Neal has surrendered 12 sacks and 98 pressures. Only eight other qualified tackles have generated a worse pass-blocking efficiency than Neal (95.1) since he debuted.”

Neal missed time due to injuries this season, appearing in only nine games with seven starts. Since he was drafted with the seventh-overall pick in 2022, Neal has played in only 29 games, appearing in less than 10 in each of the last two seasons. He has been often injured and has performed as one of the league’s worst offensive tackles when healthy.

Perhaps all Neal needs is a change of scenery. Meanwhile, the Giants can’t continue waiting for Neal to turn things around. They need to upgrade the offensive line immediately. Trading Neal for a draft pick and starting over on a new, younger offensive line prospect out of the upcoming draft could make sense.