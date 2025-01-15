Giants’ key front office executive being eyed for Raiders’ general manager job

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ front office is undergoing some changes this offseason. Despite ownership retaining general manager Joe Schoen, other changes are being made to the organization. Recently, the Giants lost Ryan Cowden, a former executive advisor of Schoen’s, to the New England Patriots. Now assistant general manager Brandon Brown could be on his way out too as he is being eyed for a bigger and better job.

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown being eyed for the Raiders’ GM job

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Brown for their vacant general manager job. The Raiders fired GM Tom Telesco last week with new minority owner Tom Brady helping lead the search for new front-office personnel.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brown received several interview requests for general manager jobs last offseason as well. He even went as far as getting a second interview with the Los Angeles Chargers, establishing him as a finalist for that job and confirming him as a legitimate contender to land a job sooner rather than later.

Earlier this offseason, Brown was invited to the NFL’s Front Office and General Manager Accelerator Program, which took place from Dec. 9-11 in Texas:

“The New York Giants are proud to announce that assistant general manager Brandon Brown is invited to participate in the Accelerator,” the Giants announced.

Brown is considered a crucial member of New York’s front office and a rising star in league circles. The Giants’ official team website explains that Brown was “instrumental” in the team’s “2022 roster renovation” that resulted in the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016. He seems ready for a general manager job and could land one this offseason.