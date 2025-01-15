Giants could pair former All-Pro wide receiver with Malik Nabers in free agency

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The New York Giants already have one superstar wide receiver in their lineup. But what’s better than having one elite weapon? Having two. Pairing Malik Nabers with a quality running mate should be a priority for the New York Giants this offseason as they aim to make their roster as quarterback-friendly as possible. As free agency approaches, there is one veteran wideout that New York should keep an eye on and consider targeting.

Could the Giants sign DeAndre Hopkins in free agency?

Former three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to be a free agent again this offseason. The 32-year-old playmaker was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs mid-season with his contract set to expire at the start of the New League Year. While Hopkins goes ring chasing in the postseason, a bevy of teams await him in free agency.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hopkins is an aging veteran but he is also still an effective weapon. He still managed to put up 610 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions across two teams this season despite being used in a secondary role with both the Titans and the Chiefs. He’s no longer a guy that can be depended on as an offense’s primary receiving weapon. However, that is what makes Hopkins such a good fit for the Giants.

Hopkins could be a perfect No. 2 receiver and mentor for Malik Nabers

The Giants aren’t looking for a No. 1 receiver. They have that already. Nabers is the star of the show going forward after he put up 109 receptions for 1,204 and seven touchdowns as a rookie this season. Opposite Nabers, however, the Giants’ secondary pass-catchers struggled to carry the load. Additionally, Darius Slayton is a free agent this offseason, and his potential departure will open another hole in New York’s lineup.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bringing in Hopkins and having him serve as both a running mate in the offense and a mentor to Nabers would be a thrilling proposition. Hopkins has taken on a mentorship role in Kansas City, passing down his knowledge of the game to help Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy grow. With Nabers already being a special talent, having him learn from Hopkins could propel him to that upper echelon of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

Could the Giants afford to sign Hopkins?

The Giants are currently projected to have roughly $43 million in salary cap space this offseason, according to Over The Cap. General manager Joe Schoen’s ability to spend this offseason will be limited after factoring in the projected rookie class and potential uncertainty surrounding some of the team’s highest-paid players.

However, Hopkins’s projected contract is manageable. Pro Football Focus projects a two-year deal worth $26.95 million ($13.47 million AAV) with $15 million guaranteed. A deal like that would be affordable for Big Blue. And if they wanted to take an even more short-term approach to the contract, Spotrac projects a market value of $15.2 million on a one-year contract for Hopkins this offseason.

If the Giants do sign Hopkins, they likely won’t have a ton of money to spend elsewhere. Hopkins could be their splash signing, however, as upgrading the offense will be a top priority after the Giants ranked 31st in the NFL this season with 16.1 points per game. Adding Hopkins to the lineup would be one way to ensure more points are scored in 2025.