Heisman Trophy-winning superstar named ‘perfect fit’ for Giants in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in a position to land a blue-chip prospect with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. It’s not often that a pick later than first overall can land the best player in the draft class. However, in this year’s draft, that scenario could be a real possibility for the Giants.

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter named “perfect fit” for the Giants by PFF in the 2025 NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus’s Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz recently published an article naming one “perfect” prospect for all 32 teams ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado CB/WR and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was the prospect selected for the Giants:

“Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter makes all the sense in the world at No. 3 overall,” the PFF article wrote of Hunter to the G-Men. “Hunter is the top cornerback in the draft after picking off five balls and posting an impressive 21.3% forced incompletion percentage. His double life as a receiver at Colorado will not only help him on defense but will likely result in him making contributions on offense as well at the next level.”

Hunter is arguably the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hunter is a rare talent with an elite ability to play on both sides of the ball. This season, he became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year in college football) and the Fred Biletnikoff Awards (Wide Receiver of the Year in college football) after totaling 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 11 pass defenses and four interceptions on defense.

Drafting Hunter would upgrade the Giants’ receiving corps and their secondary — too major positions of need for New York. For that reason alone, he could easily be viewed as a “perfect fit” for the Giants with the third-overall pick.

Could the Giants draft Hunter with the third-overall pick?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the consensus best player in the draft class, there is a chance Hunter is off the board second or even first overall. However, with the Titans and Browns both in the quarterback market, they could both address that position with their first-round picks, which would then leave Hunter on the board when the Giants are on the clock with the No. 3 pick.

It would require some help from the two teams in front of them, and it would mean the Giants won’t walk out of the top 10 with a quarterback, but Hunter to the Big Apple is a strong possibility. As long as the Giants have some sort of alternative plan at the quarterback position, Hunter would be a welcomed addition among Giants fans.