Could Giants target former 1st-overall pick as bridge quarterback in 2025?

The New York Giants made the controversial decision to bench sixth-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones during the bye week. The move marks the end of an era as the Giants prepare to reboot the quarterback position in the 2025 offseason.

New York will likely be in the market for a rookie quarterback to build around as their next franchise guy. However, they will likely want to add some veteran talent to the roster beforehand, stabilizing the position with more proven talent. One free agent from within their division could be an intriguing target.

Giants could target Marcus Mariota in free agency

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota could be the perfect bridge quarterback for the Giants to target in free agency. The former 2015 first-overall pick has settled into his role as a journeyman, and bridge quarterback in the NFL. Over the past few seasons, he has been a quality backup/spot starter for teams that were simultaneously developing young quarterbacks, such as the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and, most recently, the Washington Commanders this season.

Mariota proved this season that he could not only be a quality backup for a rookie quarterback, but he could also contribute some quality snaps when asked. He was subbed in to play meaningful snaps for the Commanders in Week 7 after rookie sensation Jayden Daniels exited the lineup due to an injury. In that game, Mariota went 18/23 passing (78.26%) for 205 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

This past offseason, Mariota signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Commanders. He will be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025, available to be signed by any team looking for a quality bridge quarterback on a low-cost, short-term contract. That team could be the Giants as they aim to position themselves to have a backup plan with a veteran quarterback prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mariota brings with him 10 years of NFL experience and 61 career starts under his belt. He has played in postseason games and filled roles as a starter and as a backup/bridge in the past. For a Giants team, rebuilding and hoping to add a rookie quarterback in the draft, Mariota could make sense as a veteran addition to add some stability to the offense.