Boxing legend is putting his bid in for ownership of the Giants

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. has entered the race to gain part ownership of the New York Giants franchise.

Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post relayed a report that Mayweather Jr. is gunning for a minority ownership stake in the Giants:

“Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has emerged as a potential buyer looking to secure a 10 percent stake in the Giants, with TMZ Sports reporting Tuesday that he and his business partner, Meyer Orbach, are ‘putting together an offer,’ said to be in the $700 million ballpark,” Hendricks wrote.

Giants are a desirable big market team for shareholders

In September of 2024, CNBC ranked the Giants as the fourth-most valuable NFL franchise at $7.85 billion. Though New York grossly underwhelmed with a 3-14 record last season, they play in one of the biggest markets in the United States and have promising building blocks for the future such as star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Thus, current team co-owners John Mara & Tisch Families likely won’t have difficulty finding an ownership group or candidate to take on the 10 percent they’re selling. Mayweather Jr.’s business savvy and global appeal could open new doors for the Giants to grow their brand.

The 15-time world champion owns several real estate, fitness, and apparel ventures, many of which are tied to his brand, The Money Team. Also per Hendricks, Mayweather Jr.’s partner constantly seeks to take on new lucrative opportunities. Thus, Mayweather Jr. will be a major name to watch next to the Giants’ legendary quarterback Eli Manning as they vie for stake in the storied football team.