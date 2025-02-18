NFL insider has Giants passing on quarterback in mock draft because of Matthew Stafford

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are reportedly “scouring the landscape” for a franchise quarterback this offseason. Holding the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, the expectation is that New York will select a rookie to build around for the future. However, general manager Joe Schoen made it clear that he would explore all avenues to find an upgrade at quarterback this offseason — including free agency and the trade market.

One surprising name that keeps getting brought up is Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The Rams and Stafford have been struggling to negotiate a new extension, sparking speculation that they could move on from their franchise quarterback and trade him. While it’s mostly been rumors and speculation so far, one of the NFL Draft’s most plugged-in insiders threw some gasoline on the fire with his latest mock draft.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Daniel Jeremiah has the Giants passing on QB for Matthew Stafford in mock draft

NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah dropped his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning and had the Giants shockingly passing on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in favor of his teammate Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver:

“The Giants do their best to make up for letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency last year by adding a dynamic two-way player in Hunter,” Jeremiah said of his selection.

When asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) why he had the Giants passing on a quarterback, Jeremiah’s response was intriguing, to say the least. He simply responded with a GIF of the aforementioned Stafford:

This response from Jeremiah was like throwing gasoline in a raging fire. Giants fans have been unable to contain themselves since Jeremiah posted this response. As one of the most knowledgeable insiders in the industry, Jeremiah’s post has many fans being led to believe that there is now legitimate fire behind the smoke in regards to the Giants-Stafford rumors that have been swirling this offseason.

Few insiders have worked in as many front offices and possess as many inside connections as Jeremiah. A post like this could indicate that the Stafford-Giants rumors are more than just rumors.

Could the Giants trade for Stafford?

Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the New York Giants in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is 37 years old and coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him toss for 3,762 with a 20-8 TD-INT ratio. He led the Rams into the postseason and helped them win in the Wild Card Round before a narrow loss to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Although he is still viewed as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, the Giants making a pricey trade for Stafford would be controversial. Typically the idea is to draft a rookie and rebuild around him to forge long-term future success. Trading premium draft capital to invest a gigantic contract into a near-40-year-old quarterback isn’t exactly what would be defined as a “rebuilding move.”

However, general manager Joe Schoen did say that he felt as though the Giants were “close” at this past season’s bye week press conference. That was before their win streak extended to a franchise-record 10 games, though. But if he still feels that way, maybe he will bypass the opportunity to rebuild the roster and instead double down, making the move to bring Stafford to the Big Apple and spending the No. 3 overall pick on the best player available.