PFL Announces Heavyweight World Tournament

The PFL has been announcing the rosters for their upcoming World Tournaments over the past few weeks. The final two weight classes were announced this week. The promotion announced yesterday the fighters that would be competing at light heavyweight and today they announced the heavyweight division.

PFL Heavyweight Contenders

The heavyweights will kick things off on May 1st from Orlando, Florida. The full list of PFL heavyweight contenders can be viewed below.

In looking at the heavyweight division, there are some solid names, but there are clearly some big names missing from the roster. 2024 champion Denis Goltsov (36-8) is not competing in the world tournament. 2023 champ Renan Ferreira (13-4) is not competing in the tournament and neither is Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-8)

Vadim Nemkov (19-2) is not in the tournament which isn’t surprising considering he only has a couple of fights left on his deal. My assumption is that all of those contenders along with Francis Ngannou (18-3) will stick to the PFL Champions Series which launches over the summer.

