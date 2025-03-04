PFL Announces Light Heavyweight World Tournament Roster

The PFL has been announcing the rosters for their upcoming World Tournaments over the past few weeks. This week, we are going to learn of the final two weight classes and they wasted no time kicking things off this week. The promotion took to social media this morning and announced the field for the light heavyweight division.

One Shot to WIN. One Shot to ADVANCE. One Shot at a WORLD TITLE ?



Get to know the Light Heavyweights set to compete in the 2??0??2??5?? #PFLWorldTournament



[ #PFLWorldTournament | Thursday , May 1st | ? 10PM EST | ESPN 2 | B2YB @Valrenergy ] pic.twitter.com/lQaCjHwCQe — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 4, 2025

PFL Light Heavyweight Contenders

The light heavyweights will kick things off on May 1st from Orlando, Florida. The full list of PFL light heavyweight contenders can be viewed below.

The first name on the list that stands out is Phil Davis. The former Bellator light heavyweight champion will be making his promotional debut. He hasn’t fought since 2023 but he was supposed to fight in last year’s regular season before suffering an injury. He was set to face former PFL champ Rob Wilkinson who is competing in the World Tournament.

Two notable names not on the list is Bellator champ Corey Anderson (18-6) and last year’s champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1). I reached out to promotional officials regarding the two but I couldn’t get a confirmation on the plans for them. The assumption for me is that these two will have a rematch over the summer in the Champions Series. Anderson and Yagshimuradov fought in the Bellator Grand Prix with Anderson getting the win.

World Tournament Rosters