PFL Announces Women’s Flyweight World Tournament

The PFL started announcing the fields for their World Tournaments last week. Last week we learned which featherweights and which welterweights will be competing starting on April 4th. Today, the promotion announced the field for the women’s flyweight tournament that will begin on April 11th.

PFL Flyweight Contenders

The full field of women’s flyweight contenders can be viewed below.

The one glaring omission from the women’s flyweight tournament roster is PFL star and defending 2024 champion Dakota Ditcheva (14-0). Her not being included is not a surprise as she expressed that she was not interested in fighting in the season or tournament format again. Donn Davis announced today that she would be moving to the Champion Series which is the right way to treat their star attraction.

This roster has a very familiar feel as the regular season roster from last year. Out of the eight fighters set to compete in the World Tournament, only Elora Dana and Diana Avsaragova are newcomers. Dana was the Jungle Fights flyweight champion and she’ll be making her PFL debut. Avsaragova is a Bellator vet and she’ll also be making her promotional debut after suffering her first career loss to Justine Kish back in 2023.