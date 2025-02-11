PFL announces welterweights competing in their first World Tournament

Earlier today, the PFL announced their new residency in Orlando, Florida which will begin with the opening round of their first ever World Tournament. All four of the opening round cards will take place at Stage 19 at Universal Studios.

In addition to announcing this new residency, the promotion announced the eight welterweight fighters who will be competing in the first ever World Tournament. The welterweights will begin things on the first card of the year for the promotion which will go down on April 3rd.

Thursday, April 3rd | 10PM EST | ESPN 2

PFL Welterweights

The full list of welterweights can be viewed below.

Obviously there are a couple of noteworthy fighters that are not included on the list of welterweights is last year’s PFL champ Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) and Bellator welterweight champ Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0). I did reach out to the promotion after noticing that to see if there’s any particular reason why and I haven’t heard back at this time.

With Bellator being phased out and with the PFL in the process of creating new world champions, I do wonder if those two will end up fighting each other for the new welterweight title. Never the less, the welterweight tournament is filled with very solid talent including former Bellator champ Jason Jackson and last year’s runner-up Magomed Umalatov.