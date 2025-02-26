PFL Reveals Lightweight World Tournament Roster

The PFL announced their sixth World Tournament roster today and this time it’s the lightweights. The lightweights will join the middleweights who will also kick off their World Tournament on April 18th from Orlando, Florida.

One Shot to WIN. One Shot to ADVANCE. One Shot at a WORLD TITLE ?



Get to know the Lightweights set to compete in the 2??0??2??5?? #PFLWorldTournament



[ #PFLWorldTournament | Friday , April 18th | ? 7 PM EST | ESPN | B2YB @atturotires ] pic.twitter.com/A2NFQXAqMT — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 26, 2025

PFL Lightweight Contenders

Below is the full list of lightweight contenders who will compete in the 2025 Lightweight World Tournament

One name that surprises me a little is Rabadanov. Rabadanov was the 2024 PFL lightweight champion and I expected him compete in the Champion’s Series this year. He is the first 2024 champion to be signed up for this new World Tournament format.

Of course, Usman Nurmagomedov is not included in the field. He will compete exclusively in the Champions Series. I had thought that Rabadanov and Nurmagomedov might square off this year but with Rabadanov competing in the tournament, it makes me think that the PFL is going to look to book an immediate rematch between Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes after their classic last month.

With Brent Primus also in the lightweight field, we have our first possibility of a championship rematch in 2025 with Primus and Rabadanov. Rabadanov won the championship last year by stopping Primus in the third round. Promotional fan favorite Clay Collard is unsurprisingly back in the field and Alexander Shabliy is getting back in there after his title loss to Nurmagomedov last year.

World Tournament Rosters