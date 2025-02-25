PFL Announces Middleweight World Tournament Roster

The PFL continued their rollout of World Tournament rosters today when they announced their middleweights that will compete starting on April 18th. Officially the fifth weight class to be announced with still three more to go, but this year’s middleweight roster has a very light heavyweight feel to it.

Friday, April 18th | 7 PM EST | ESPN

PFL Middleweight Contenders

Below are the full list of middleweight contenders who will be competing in the PFL World Tournament beginning on April 18th.

The reason why I mentioned the light heavyweight feel was the fact that Impa Kasanganay, Josh Silveira, and Sadibou Sy all competed in last season’s light heavyweight division. Ramazanov competed in the welterweight season last year. The others, most notably Fabian Edwards are Bellator imports making their tournament style debuts with the PFL.

Of course not included in the World Tournament is Bellator champion Johnny Eblen. Eblen has been vocal as has other Bellator champions about his future with the promotion. Eblen is still under contract and my guess is that the plan is to include him in the Champions Series which is supposed to start in July.

World Tournament Rosters