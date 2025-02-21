PFL Reveals Bantamweight World Tournament Roster

The PFL has been rolling out their rosters for their first World Tournaments which will begin in April. Earlier this week, the promotion announced the women’s flyweight contenders who will fight on April 11th. Today, the announced the bantamweight fighters who will also share the card on April 11th.

PFL Bantamweight Contenders

The full list of bantamweight contenders can be viewed below.

This tournament is going to produce a ton of exciting fights. You have top undefeated up-and-comers and you have someone like Magomed Magomedov who many believe beat Patchy Mix in their Bellator title fight last summer. Of course, Patchy Mix is not included in this year’s bantamweight tournament.

Promotional officials would like Mix to compete on The Champions Series which is set to begin in July. Of course, Patchy Mix has been one of the frustrated top contenders who has requested a release from the PFL, but the promotion doesn’t have any plans to release him at this time.

World Tournament Rosters